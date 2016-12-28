13-year-old boy dies following crash; dirt bike stolen from accident scene

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after crashing his dirt bike into a box truck on Tuesday.

Authorities say 13-year-old Jyquez Evans ran a red light and crashed into the back of a truck.

Witnesses say as bystanders tended to Evans, another man stole his dirt bike.

“I saw him laying there. I look up, and I see the other guy starting the dirt bike as that poor kid was on the ground hurt, and he just got on it like it was nothing and started going down the road,” Phillip Colvin told WSB.

Colvin says he followed the man and took several pictures of him to give to police.

Police say Evans was too young to be riding the bike on the road, adding that it likely was not street legal.

The man who allegedly stole the bike will also face charges.