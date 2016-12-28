15-year-old Oklahoma boy saves neighbors from burning home

LAWTON, Okla. – A 15-year-old Oklahoma boy jumped into action when he saw his neighbors’ home on fire.

The Lawton home had just caught fire when 15-year-old Jordan Bland ran over to help get his neighbors out of the burning home.

“I was panicking honestly,” Bland told KSWO. “It got really close to other peoples homes. I didn’t want anyone else’s homes to go up in flames. It got really far in the backyard.”

The family of five was able to escape their home safely, thanks to Bland, KSWO reports.

After making sure his neighbors were out of the home, he went and told his own family in case the flames spread.

Jordan’s mom said she is glad her son thought of others before himself.

She told KSWO that the community is now rallying behind the family of five who lost their home.

“We all hugged and told them if they needed anything, I can give them food, shelter, baby stuff, you know, anything,” Jordan’s mom, Melissa Long, told KSWO. “It was just great.”

Investigators said the cause of the fire is unclear at this time; however, they said a turkey fryer, propane grill and a lawn mower were all sitting on the porch where the fire started.

Officials say the fire caused around $100,000 to $150,000 in damage.

“At least everyone’s OK,” said Bland. “Material things can be replaced, but not lives.”