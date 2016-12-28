× Ariana Grande speaks out after she says she was ‘objectified’ by male fan

Ariana Grande says she was sexually objectified by a male fan, and she’s speaking out about it.

The 23-year-old pop star took to Twitter late Tuesday night to express her “hurt” over an incident that she says took place while she was out with her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Grande told her over 42 million Twitter followers that there was a “young boy” who followed them to their car and appeared to just want a chance to meet her. That was, she said, until he looked over at her boyfriend and said, “Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!”

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you,” Grande wrote to her fans. “But I felt sick and objectified… I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment.”

Grande went on to say, “I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Grande said she felt she needed to speak out to let others know that language like this isn’t okay and should not be tolerated. “We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”