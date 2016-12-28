× Authorities searching for man accused of robbing Ponca City bank

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities across Oklahoma are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Ponca City.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City FBI say a man walked into the RCB Bank in Ponca City and handed a note to a teller, demanding money.

Officials with the FBI say 46-year-old Michael Don Morris is wanted in connection to the robbery.

Morris is described as a white man, standing about 6’0″ tall with a thin build. He is approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and a dark baseball cap.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the robbery, but the alleged suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Morris should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Oklahoma City FBI at (405) 290-7770.