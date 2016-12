Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State will finish up their season in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night against Colorado in San Antonio.

For OSU wide receiver Austin Hays, it will be the end of his playing career, but just the beginning for another chapter in his life, coaching.

Hays, a San Antonio native, wants to be a graduate assistant as his next step, but his offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has warned him, it will affect his social life.