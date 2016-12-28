× Disturbing new details surface after mother, son murdered inside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – The search continues for the person who killed an Oklahoma mother and her son, then set their house on fire.

A memorial full of teddy bears and toys grows each day outside the home of 41-year-old Julie Mason and 7-year-old Keagon Bruce.

On Dec. 17, crews battled a fire at their home near N.W. 80th and Western.

As heavy flames were coming from the front of the house, firefighters found two victims inside the home. They brought them out through a back window, but quickly learned that Mason had already died.

Bruce was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it.

We now know the two died violent deaths.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office say Mason died from sharp force, blunt force trauma, and thermal damage.

They say Bruce died from the same kind of blunt force trauma, smoke inhalation, and a thermal injury.

Another report obtained by NewsChannel 4 shows both victims appeared to have severe skull fractures.

“I’m just shocked. Who would do such a thing?” friend Justin Deemy said.

11 days after the murders, no arrests have been made.

As each day goes by, Deemy still mourns the loss of his friend.

“We hung out a lot during the summer. He would come by pretty much every day,” Deemy said.

Fire investigators won’t tell us anything about the fire, other than it was started by a person.

We do know it was a fast-moving fire that destroyed the house, and police desperately want to find the person responsible.

“Investigators are still looking into every possible lead to figure out exactly what happened at the house that night,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.