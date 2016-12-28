× Edmond releases plan to recycle Christmas trees for residents

EDMOND, Okla. – With Christmas behind us, many families are now taking down those holiday decorations.

The City of Edmond says that real Christmas trees can be recycled by dropping them off at either Hafer Park or Mitch Park by Jan. 15, 2017.

Officials say the trees are chipped, and free mulch will be available to residents after Jan. 27 at Mitch Park.

If you can’t drop your tree off, residential customers can schedule a special collection of trees before Jan. 9.

In order to be placed on the pick-up schedule, call (405) 359-4701 between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.