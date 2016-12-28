Explosion at Oklahoma aerospace manufacturer injures two employees

CLEVELAND, Okla. – An explosion in one Oklahoma town has caused serious damage to a business and left two people injured.

Firefighters say flames consumed ICES Corporation, an aerospace equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators told FOX 23 that only two employees were inside the building at the time of the explosion.

The men were repairing the floor when the explosion occurred, sending smoke and flames throughout the structure.

“They were both awake and they were both talking,” Chief Ryan Murray, with Cleveland Fire Department, said.

Both employees were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but officials have not released the extent of their injuries.

Fire officials say the building appears to be a total loss, which is a major hit to the town of Cleveland.

Residents say the ICES Corporation was one of the town’s largest employer, and there is no indication when those employees will be able to get back to work.