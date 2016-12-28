× Family says shelter installer sold them a bill of goods

CRESCENT, OKLA. – Kent Smith and his family are in a big pinch after they say Muskogee based “Tornado King Shelter” took off with their cash, without ever installing their shelter.

He says they keep missing install dates and won’t respond to his phone calls, emails, or certified letter.

“You can’t even leave a voicemail,” he said.

He’s out nearly 9 grand!

“Tornado King got the full amount and as far as I know it is gone,” he said.

Kent says he doesn’t have the extra cash lying around.

Kent and his girlfriend run an antique shop in downtown Crescent, but business is slow, so they financed the storm shelter to buy peace of mind.

Kent says Tornado King set up a booth at the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show a year ago offering cheap financing through Oklahoma Central Credit Union.

“You assumed they were partners with the credit union because they had credit union sign there,” Kent said.

Plus they were handing out fliers advertising the super cheap interest rate.

Legal counsel for Oklahoma Central Credit Union tells News Channel 4 they do not, nor have they ever had a partnership with Tornado King .

They only supplied them with fliers and signage, because they were already financing shelters for Tornado King’s customers and once they became aware of the complaints they ceased providing financing to new Tornado King’s customers.

Kent was approved for the loan the next day and signed over the check to Tornado King, he says, against his own better judgment.

We uncovered more pending lawsuits against Tornado King online.

Kent and the other families are in a real bind now making payments on a loan for a shelter they don’t own!

We keep trying to call and email Tornado King even tried getting a hold of their attorney, but so far no one has returned our repeated phone calls.

We’ll keep trying.