“I’m totally dead in the water,” Thieves make off with $5,000 worth of tattoo equipment, donations for soldiers

TULSA, Okla. – A business in Tulsa says they were wiped out by thieves, but employees say they weren’t the only ones targeted.

Employees at Anchor and Rose Tattoo Company came back to work from the holiday weekend to discover that a thief stole their equipment.

“I’m totally dead in the water,” Marceau Hicks, co-owner of Anchor and Rose Tattoo Company, told FOX 23.

Hicks says the business was ransacked after a thief removed the store’s air conditioning unit to get inside.

However, it isn’t just the employees who will have to pick up the pieces.

Hicks says that he had been collecting donations for Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages to members of the U.S. military.

He says he had about 12 bags full of donations of personal hygiene products that are now gone.

Right now, he estimates it will cost about $5,000 to replace all the necessary equipment.