Man charged with driving under the influence after testing positive for caffeine

FAIRFIELD, Calif. – Joseph Schwab says he couldn’t believe it when he was told that he was being charged with driving under the influence.

In 2015, Schwab says he was heading home from work when he was pulled over by an Alcohol Beverage Control agent.

Court documents show the agent claimed Schwab was “weaving in and out of traffic almost causing several collisions.” She also wrote that she believed he was under the influence of drugs.

The agent reportedly found several legal workout supplements inside Schwab’s car and conducted several field sobriety tests.

“The driver seemed very amped up, very agitated, very combative, and she thought he was under the influence of something,” Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams told KCRA.

Schwab was arrested and had to undergo a blood test in jail. The results found that the only substance he tested positive for was caffeine.

Despite the test results, the district attorney is still moving forward with the charge, saying she believes he was under some other drug that was not included in the blood test.