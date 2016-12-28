Man facing third DUI charge in crash that killed father of two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. - A community is mourning the loss of a 46-year-old father of two, who was killed while headed home from his second job.

Authorities say Alonza Jefferson was killed just after midnight when a truck, driven by 27-year-old Matthew Pernell, crossed lanes of traffic and ran into his car.

Investigators say that even though Jefferson was wearing his seat belt, he was killed in the crash.

Pernell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Jefferson had just finished a shift at his second job and was headed home when the crash occurred.

"He's a great family man, his daughter and son and his wife," said Todd Evan, the general manager at TruGreen. "It's a huge loss to us."

Pernell was arrested and charged with his third DUI in the case. He is also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to WTVR, Pernell has faced more than a dozen traffic charges in the last 8 years, including two DUIs.