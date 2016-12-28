Mild temps for your Wednesday

Today will be mild for late December!

Highs will range from the upper 50s in northern Oklahoma to the low 70s in southern Oklahoma.

Winds will be breezy, changing from south to north as a dry cold front sweeps across the state.

Fire danger will be a concern this week due to dry conditions and breezy winds.

Highs tomorrow will be much cooler but seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a strong northwesterly wind.

New Year’s Eve day will be mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain or drizzle will be possible to ring in the new year, mainly for northern Oklahoma.

An arctic blast is possible next Thursday.

Right now, models are showing highs in the 20s and snow but a lot could change.

Please stay tuned for updates!