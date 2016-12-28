Mother finds thumb tack in 2-year-old’s Snickers candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A mother in Utah says she is keeping her children away from candy after finding an extra ingredient in a bite size Snickers.

Kassidy Maxfield was hungry, so she grabbed a few Snickers candies from her 2-year-old's stocking.

The first couple of pieces of candy were fine, but when she began to eat the third piece, she knew something was wrong.

"I bit down and there was a thumb tack in it. It was hard and I spit it out and a little gold thumb tack right in the middle of it," she told KSTU.

She says she wasn't hurt but it was definitely a surprise, especially since the candy was meant for her 2-year-old son.

Maxfield alerted Mars, and the company offered to send her coupons.

She says she is not interested in filing a lawsuit, saying she simply wants to alert parents to potential danger.