New study shows Oklahoma prison among the most dangerous

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new federal study shows state and federal prisoners in Oklahoma are among the most likely to be killed or die accidentally behind bars.

The figures released this month by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics show Oklahoma has the second highest prison homicide rate in the country, with 13 killings per 100,000 state and federal inmates from 2001 to 2014.

Oklahoma’s homicide rate was more than double the national average of five per 100,000 inmates and second only to Maine’s rate of 14 per 100,000, but the study warned that state’s figures were unreliable.

The study also showed Oklahoma had an accidental death rate of eight per 100,000 inmates, nearly triple the national average and second only to Alaska.

Oklahoma’s overall prison mortality rate was tied for sixth nationally.