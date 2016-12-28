× Oklahoma City man arrested for burglary after allegedly getting locked inside truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a truck and getting locked inside.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a car burglary at Whittaker’s Foods. The caller told dispatchers that a man broke into his truck and was locked inside of it.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck and the truck’s owner standing nearby.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that he was working inside Whittaker’s Foods when a coworker told him that someone was breaking into his truck.

However, the victim told police that the doors to his truck do not open from the inside, adding that you can only open them from the outside of the truck.

When he got outside, the victim said that the alleged suspect was kicking the truck’s window and threatened to kill him if he didn’t open the door.

At that point, he called police and waited for them to arrive.

While officers were on the scene, authorities say another man stopped after seeing a Hello Kitty backpack next to the truck. The man told officers that his vehicle had been targeted by a thief just an hour before.

Officials say the man was able to identify the items in the backpack as what was stolen from his vehicle.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Leslie Townsend on complaints of second-degree burglary and receiving and concealing stolen property.