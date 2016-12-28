× Oklahoma City, Tulsa make list of Top 15 cities where retirement savings will go furthest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many Americans are worried about just how far their money will go when they retire.

According to CNBC, most U.S. families have about $100,000 saved away for their retirement.

Experts say $100,000 may seem like a good safety net, but it may not stretch as far as you would like in some cities.

That’s why GOBanking Rates created a list of the American cities where $100,000 will stretch the furthest.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa both made the list of the Top 15 cities because of the low tax rate and housing costs.

Oklahoma City Tucson, Arizona Albuquerque, New Mexico Salt Lake City, Utah Rochester, New York Kansas City, Missouri Madison, Wisconsin Tulsa, Oklahoma Sioux Falls, South Dakota Dallas, Texas Austin, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Bakersfield, California Nashville, Tennessee Columbus, Ohio.