Oklahoma City, Tulsa make list of Top 15 cities where retirement savings will go furthest

Posted 2:37 pm, December 28, 2016, by
Downtown OKC Devon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many Americans are worried about just how far their money will go when they retire.

According to CNBC, most U.S. families have about $100,000 saved away for their retirement.

Experts say $100,000 may seem like a good safety net, but it may not stretch as far as you would like in some cities.

That’s why GOBanking Rates created a list of the American cities where $100,000 will stretch the furthest.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa both made the list of the Top 15 cities because of the low tax rate and housing costs.

  1. Oklahoma City
  2. Tucson, Arizona
  3. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  4. Salt Lake City, Utah
  5. Rochester, New York
  6. Kansas City, Missouri
  7. Madison, Wisconsin
  8. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  10. Dallas, Texas
  11. Austin, Texas
  12. Phoenix, Arizona
  13. Bakersfield, California
  14. Nashville, Tennessee
  15. Columbus, Ohio.