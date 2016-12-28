Oklahoma City, Tulsa make list of Top 15 cities where retirement savings will go furthest
OKLAHOMA CITY – Many Americans are worried about just how far their money will go when they retire.
According to CNBC, most U.S. families have about $100,000 saved away for their retirement.
Experts say $100,000 may seem like a good safety net, but it may not stretch as far as you would like in some cities.
That’s why GOBanking Rates created a list of the American cities where $100,000 will stretch the furthest.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa both made the list of the Top 15 cities because of the low tax rate and housing costs.
- Oklahoma City
- Tucson, Arizona
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Rochester, New York
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Dallas, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Bakersfield, California
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Columbus, Ohio.
