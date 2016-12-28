Pioneer Pies closing its doors after 33 years in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A well-known fixture in Oklahoma City’s restaurant scene is closing its doors later this week.

After 33 years, Pioneer Pies will be closing its doors for good.

Employees posted to Facebook to announce that the restaurant will close its final time on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Business owners say they decided not to renew their lease, adding that it is time for many of their long time employees to take a break.

In the Facebook post, Linda Morris thanked the community for all of the support over the years and the many groups that have made Pioneer Pies successful.

The news was not easy to take for many customers.

Princess Leia died and Pioneer Pies is closing. — Brianna Bailey (@briOKC) December 28, 2016

NNOO!!! Just found out my fave pie places in OKC is closing after 30 years!😦 I'm going to miss Pioneer Pies! #okc #pioneerpies pic.twitter.com/olcYzBREDT — Yousef Kazemi (@boo_kay) December 28, 2016