× Police search for thief who allegedly robbed 87-year-old man on his front porch

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed an 87-year-old man on his front porch.

Authorities say the home, located near N.W. 37th and McKinley, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Police say the thief hid in the bushes and jumped out when he saw a man and woman pull up and make their way to the front door.

The thief reportedly pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

“The male victim did give the suspect some money, and the female gave the suspect the purse,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

The 87-year-old man did put up a bit of a fight, telling the armed thief he wasn’t giving him his credit cards.

After the woman handed over her purse, she jumped back in her car and took off.

The thief ran off, heading south on McKinley.

But the crime didn’t stop there.

“A few hours later, three individuals were seen using the female victim’s credit cards at a convenience store near N.W. 23rd and Independence,” Officer Morgan said.

Surveillance photos from inside the store show the three alleged suspects.

You can see them pretty clearly: a white man in a black jacket, a black woman in a maroon OU shirt, and a black man wearing a light-colored shirt and a dark jacket.

If you know who these people are, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.