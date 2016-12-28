Reports: Debbie Reynolds rushed to California hospital after suffering possible stroke

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (R), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and her daughter Carrie Fisher pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Just one day after the loss of her daughter, TMZ is reporting that Debbie Reynolds was rushed to a California hospital.

The site claims that Reynolds has been rushed to a hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

The 84-year-old was reportedly at her son’s home in Beverly Hills when someone from the home called 911 to report that she had suffered from a possible stroke, TMZ reports.

Right now, TMZ is the only source reporting about Reynolds’ condition.

Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher, died on Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest during a flight. She was just 60-years-old.