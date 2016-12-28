× Reports: Debbie Reynolds rushed to California hospital after suffering possible stroke

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Just one day after the loss of her daughter, TMZ is reporting that Debbie Reynolds was rushed to a California hospital.

The site claims that Reynolds has been rushed to a hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

The 84-year-old was reportedly at her son’s home in Beverly Hills when someone from the home called 911 to report that she had suffered from a possible stroke, TMZ reports.

Right now, TMZ is the only source reporting about Reynolds’ condition.

Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher, died on Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest during a flight. She was just 60-years-old.