“There was no water, no food,” Midwest City police investigating disturbing case of animal abuse

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Midwest City police are investigating a case of animal abuse after a dog was found severely malnourished at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Looking at the face of the Boston Terrier, it’s hard to see how close to death she was just a few weeks ago.

Her name is Twinkle and she was found abandoned in the apartment of her owner, Tramell Baker.

“Apparently, a maintenance man went in to change light bulbs,” said Brandon Clabes, Midwest City Chief of Police.

Once inside, that worker found Twinkle in a cage and dying.

“There was no water, no food. There was a blanket on top of the cage to quiet the animal down,” said Clabes.

At that point, it was unclear how long she was left there alone but police say the signs of abuse were clear.

“When our animal welfare people got there, they took it out of the cage and it had been confined so long it couldn’t walk normally,” he said.

According to court records, she had open sores on her feet and joints, overgrown nails that were bent sideways, and her hair was stained with urine and feces.

Warning, some pictures are graphic:

Twinkle was taken to an animal rescue where they worked to find help for the Terrier.

The very next day, police say Tramell Baker called the shelter looking for his dog.

“His response was he just hadn’t taken very good care of the animal,” said Clabes.

Investigators say that’s a huge understatement and requested the district attorney file charges against Baker for animal abuse. The crime is a felony in Oklahoma.

Fortunately for Twinkle, the Midwest City Animal Shelter contacted a group called Boston Terrier Rescue Oklahoma. Twinkle was moved to Catoosa to continue to fight for her life.

Tramell Baker turned himself in to police but is out on bail. Animal abuse carries a possible jail sentence of up to five years and a $5,000 fine.