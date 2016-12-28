Watch: Car loses control, narrowly misses hitting trooper on side of roadway

BOISE, Idaho – While Oklahoma is experiencing unusually warm temperatures, many Americans are dealing with winter weather.

The Idaho State Police Department is warning drivers to be cautious while driving on snow and ice after a close call with a trooper.

A trooper was walking along the shoulder of a roadway when a vehicle lost control and narrowly missed hitting him. The car slid into a patrol car that was parked on the shoulder.

According to KBOI, five patrol cars have been hit while on the interstate performing investigation.