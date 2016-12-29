× Cowboys Shutting Out Colorado in Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma State leads Colorado 31-0 after three quarters of the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Thursday night.

The Cowboys got the ball first and marched to a field goal, as Ben Grogan kicked a 28-yarder to make it 3-0 OSU.

Late in the first quarter, Colorado had a chance to tie the game, but Chris Graham missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left and it stayed 3-0.

OSU built their lead early in the second quarter when they used some trickery.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph lateraled the ball to Chris Carson, who threw back to Rudolph, who picked up 24 yards to the Buffaloes’ 10-yard line.

On the next play, Carson scored on a run to make it 10-0 Cowboys with 11:15 to play in the first half.

Carson had 40 yards on seven carries at halftime.

OSU’s defense forced a Colorado punt after three downs, and then the Cowboys added to their lead.

Rudolph went deep to James Washington for a gain of 42 yards to the Buffs’ 17-yard line.

Five plays later, Rudolph threw to Washington for a 5-yard touchdown pass and it was 17-0 Cowboys with seven minutes left in the first half.

Rudolph was 15-for-20 for 192 yards at halftime, while Washington had seven catches for 116 yards.

Colorado tried some trickery on their next possession, but on a flea flicker, Steven Montez had his deep pass intercepted by Ashton Lampkin at the OSU 3-yard line.

Early in the third quarter, OSU positioned itself to add to the lead, but Ben Grogan missed a 25-yard field goal and it stayed 17-0.

Later in the third quarter, the Cowboys marched 71 yards in 12 plays, with Rudolph passing to Blake Jarwin for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 24-0 OSU.

After OSU stopped Colorado on downs, the Cowboys scored again, with Rudolph finding Jhajuan Seales for a 23-yard score to make it 31-0 Cowboys with five seconds left in the third quarter.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2009 when the Buffs were in the Big 12.