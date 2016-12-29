Debra Messing writes touching tribute to legendary actress Debbie Reynolds

Debra Messing paid tribute to her TV mother in a touching Instagram post.

Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at 84, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death.

It’s unclear why Reynolds died — she had complained of breathing problems, an unnamed sourced told the Los Angeles Times — but she was reeling emotionally from losing her daughter, who was 60.

“She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie,” said Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher. “She’s with Carrie now.”

Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s. Born Mary Frances Reynolds, she was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

She is also known for playing Debra Messing’s TV mother in NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

When news of Reynolds’ death spread, Messing took to social media to pay tribute to her TV mom.

“So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1, 2 punch,” Messing tweeted. “She was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.”

Later, Messing wrote a longer tribute on Instagram.