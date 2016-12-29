Graphics Designer

OKLAHOMA CITY– The primary responsibility of a Graphic Artist is to create, coordinate, and maintain on-air graphics for News, Production, and Promotions.

Dexterity to operate computer systems, editing systems and other such equipment. Excellent eyesight and color perception needed. Must have a current and valid Oklahoma driver’s license or the ability to obtain one.

Requirements:

• Works with News Department to create graphics for weekend news shows

• May include working with Promotions to create graphics and animation for promos

• May include producing animated graphic opens and elements for newscasts

• Works with Sales, Production, and other departments to fulfill station’s graphic needs as necessary

• Performs other graphic duties, including on-line, print work, signage, animation, and set design as assigned by Art Director

• Performs other duties as assigned

• Fills in for other artists as needed

• Weekday, holiday and overtime work required

• Must be available to work station promotional events

Skills and knowledge requirements:

• Strong design, illustration and typographic skills required.

• Previous Broadcast Design experience a plus.

• Experience with the Mac OS, Adobe After Effects, Illustrator and Photoshop computer art programs preferred.

• Degree in Graphic Design preferred.

• Knowledge of 3D animation software, HTML and Vizrt computer system a plus

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the current job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change (e.g.: emergencies, changes in personnel, workload, rush jobs, special projects, technical developments, etc.) There are other duties that may be assigned.

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com

