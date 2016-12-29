× Intersection closed after vehicle hits gas line in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An intersection is closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 a.m., three vehicles crashed near N.W. 63rd and Portland.

Initial reports indicate one of the vehicles struck a gas line.

The intersection is closed until crews can clear the scene.

Oklahoma Natural Gas has been called to the scene.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.