Intersection closed after vehicle hits gas line in N.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – An intersection is closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 10:30 a.m., three vehicles crashed near N.W. 63rd and Portland.
Initial reports indicate one of the vehicles struck a gas line.
The intersection is closed until crews can clear the scene.
Oklahoma Natural Gas has been called to the scene.
No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.