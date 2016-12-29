× Man accused of robbing Ponca City bank arrested

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma have located a man accused of robbing a bank in Ponca City.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City FBI say a man walked into the RCB Bank in Ponca City and handed a note to a teller, demanding money.

Officials with the FBI believe 46-year-old Michael Don Morris is the man responsible for the robbery.

Authorities immediately started searching for the suspect.

Thursday morning, deputies from Beckham County located an abandoned red pickup that was involved in a car accident just outside of Sayre, Okla.

Deputies later found that the truck was stolen.

Officials believed the truck was associated with the bank robbery and started searching the area for Morris.

Eventually, deputies found Morris and took him into custody.

Authorities are still investigating.