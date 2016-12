× UPDATE: Multiple vehicle wreck with injuries shuts down I-44 on-ramp

OKLAHOMA CITY- Fire crews are on the scene of a 6-vehicle wreck at I-44 and N.W. 36th.

Three people are being taken to the hospital although no word on the injuries.

The on-ramp has re-opened but you are still urged to find an alternative route if possible.

