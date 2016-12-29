Oklahoma City teen shot after allegedly breaking into multiple homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma City teen was shot after allegedly breaking into multiple homes.

It happened on Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of SE 89th.

Police say a child noticed the door of his grandma's house was open.

He told his dad who then entered the home with his gun.

He found the suspect in the kitchen.

The suspect refused to cooperate and that's when the man shot him in the shoulder.

The suspect was eventually caught and arrested.

KFOR is not identifying the teen since he is a minor.

KFOR's Jessica Bruno is gathering more information on this story and tonight hear from an attorney on whether the homeowner had the right to pull the trigger.