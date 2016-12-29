× Oklahoma woman who allegedly left three kids at Santa Claus display facing child endangerment charges

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who allegedly left three kids at a Santa Claus display last week is facing charges of child endangerment.

Last week, staff at a Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow called police after three children, ages 6, 6, and 7, were found alone at a Christmas display inside the store, the Tulsa World reports.

Staff members told police the children were alone at the store for at least two hours.

After locating the children’s caretaker, identified as 24-year-old Hailey Jean Daniels, police arrested her for child endangerment.

The woman reportedly told police that the children are her godchildren.

She claimed she had gone to a nearby restaurant to make a call and that she wasn’t gone for two hours.

According to the Tulsa World, prosecutors believe Daniels was intoxicated when she drove the children to the store.

She was officially charged Wednesday.