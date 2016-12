× One person stabbed in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a stabbing in south Oklahoma City Thursday night.

It happened near 5700 S Agnew around 8:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where their condition is unknown.

Police do not have a solid description of the suspect, but believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.