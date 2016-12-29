× Thunder Get Smoked in Memphis, Winning Streak Over

Russell Westbrook was ejected after getting two technical fouls, and the Oklahoma City Thunder were blown out by Memphis on Thursday night, 114-80 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Grizzlies made 13 3-pointers and shot 52 percent from the field, while holding OKC to just 34 percent shooting in routing the Thunder and ending their four-game winning streak.

Memphis had three players score at least 20 points, led by Marc Gasol’s 25 points, while Troy Daniels had 22 points and Zach Randolph 21.

The Thunder shot just 4-for-22 from three point range.

OKC was led by Westbrook, who had 21 points and 5 rebounds, but did not have an assist before he was ejected in the middle of the third quarter after 23 minutes of playing time.

Enes Kanter added 19 points and Alex Abrines 10.

The Thunder also had 18 turnovers in the game.

OKC falls to 20-13 on the season.

The Thunder returns home on New Year’s Eve to host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 pm on Saturday, December 31.