Warm conditions continue into the weekend over all of Oklahoma!

Highs Thursday will be slightly cooler but seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a strong northwesterly wind.

Temps will remain warm into the holiday weekend with low to mid 50s expected.

With plenty of sunshine on Saturday, a couple more clouds will blanket the skies Sunday.

Very cool air returns Tuesday with many 30s and 40s for highs midweek next week.

There are some hints of precipitation along with the cool temperatures, stay tuned!