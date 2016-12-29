Warmer temps will stick around Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY–Above normal temperatures will continue this week, Oklahoma!

Lows tonight will be colder in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s wind a strong southwesterly wind. Fire danger will be a big concern with low humidity values and gusty winds in place. Aside from the fire concerns, look for lots of sunshine.

There’s a better chance for a few light showers very early Monday followed by mild and windy conditions. Cooler air will move in Tuesday before arctic air blast in Wednesday. A winter storm is possible late Thursday through Saturday…stay tuned for important updates!