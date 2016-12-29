× Wounded war veteran fighting to just get back his TV’s

OKLA. CITY – Sgt. Thomas Schoolcraft has served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, even earning a bronze star for his heroic service in combat saving 6 Afghan truck drivers.

He’s given so much more to his country, but now finds himself battling to just get back his TV’s.

Today Thomas suffers from a brain injury and severe nerve damage.

Back in March he was preparing for surgery and entered into an agreement with Frank Wright of Frank’s TV Service to repair 3 of his broken flat screens.

“I wanted them done so I wouldn’t have to interfere with my kids,” Thomas said. “That way I can lay around and watch TV after my seizures or any other medical conditions I have, just to get out of their way.”

Thomas recovered from his surgery, but still no word on what happened to his TV’s or Frank Wright.

Wright moved out of his store in Nicoma Park years ago and the landlord tells the “In Your Corner” team he still owes him back rent.

Thursday we got the repairman on the phone.

He said, “I’ve been working so many hours at my other job I just haven’t had time.”

Wright tells us his full-time job and low energy contributed to his slow turn-around time and he was trying to avoid a confrontation with Sgt. Schoolcraft.

“I made way more effort on getting his Phillips TV fixed than I do for anyone else, because I was going to fix it and give it to him, because of his service and because it had taken me so long,” Wright said. “I just couldn’t get it fixed and get the parts. I did leave him a message.”

Wright assures us he’ll have Sgt. Schoolcraft his TV’s and a partial refund in the coming days.

We’ll check back.