Arkansas player suspended from Belk Bowl after allegedly shoplifting from Belk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An Arkansas football player will not be taking the field on Thursday after allegedly shoplifting days before the bowl game.

Officials with the University of Arkansas say that Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly. Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week. Jeremy’s suspension isn’t drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback.”

Due to those actions, Sprinkle will not play in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

According to KFSM, Sprinkle was arrested on Tuesday for shoplifting at a Belk store in South Park Mall.

A report by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department states that Sprinkle hid the merchandise in one of his shopping bags and did not pay for the items.

Officials say Sprinkle attempted to take four shirts, two wallets, crew socks and a pair of boxers from the store.