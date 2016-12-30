Black Lives Matter Stockton defending disgusting prank pulled on officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. - A police department in California was forced to investigate a rumor that one of its officers was targeted by disgusting prank.

The Stockton Police Department, Corruption Reporting Page on Facebook posted a photo of a man and his family with a message that said, "We are happy to report that today this officer from the Stockton Police Department got to have coffee at Starbucks...served with a side of spit. They even gave it to him with a smile and a nice comment."

On Wednesday night, the Stockton Police Department was called to investigate the incident at the Starbucks. A police spokesperson told FOX 40 that they found no evidence that an employee spit in the officer's coffee.

Starbucks also denied the allegation, saying, "We are proud of our relationship with the Stockton Police Department, who initially notified us of this rumor. We can confirm there is absolutely no truth to this post, and we are disappointed with the suggestion."

However, the Black Lives Matter Stockton chapter says an anonymous barista spit in the coffee because she was upset about a situation with a family member and that officer. The group also told FOX 40 that a diner in Stockton does the same thing, adding that members of the local media also should be cautious where they buy food.