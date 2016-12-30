Car crashes through roof of group home in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Authorities say no one was injured when a car crashed through the roof of a group home in North Carolina on Friday afternoon.

According to FOX 8, an elderly woman was driving through an intersection going about 70 to 90 miles per hour when she hit a hill near the home.

At that point, officials say her car launched through the air and landed on the roof of the home.

Police in Winston-Salem believe she may have suffered a medical emergency, but she is expected to be OK.

The house, which is a group home for adults with autism, had five or six people inside at the time of the crash.