× Cowboys Star Turning Pro

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor announced on Friday, December 30, he will make himself eligible for the NFL Draft, and will bypass his senior season with the Cowboys.

The San Antonio, Texas, native was named the Defensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night, helping the OSU defense hold Colorado to just one score in a 38-8 rout of the Buffaloes.

Taylor was a first team All-Big 12 selection this season by both the media and coaches.