Events to enjoy this New Year’s weekend

OKLAHOMA – It’s almost time to say good-bye to 2016, and hello 2017!

People everywhere will be ringing in the New Year this weekend, but there are other events families can check out.

There is still time to see “Elf The Musical” at the Civic Center tonight and tomorrow.

Families can follow Buddy the Elf on his adventure from the North Pole to the Big Apple.

Click here to buy tickets online or you can buy them at the Civic Center.

If you’d rather be outdoors to kick off the new year, join the “First Day Hike” at Lake Thunderbird State Park on January 1, 2017.

The staff will lead the 2 mile hike at 1 p.m. starting at the Nature Center on Alameda Drive.

Hot chocolate and snacks will be offered after the walk.

