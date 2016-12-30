Fire danger will be very high Friday due to strong winds, dry conditions

*** RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM. FIRE DANGER WILL BE VERY HIGH DUE TO STRONG SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS. ***

High this afternoon will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s wind a strong southwesterly wind.

Fire danger will be a big concern with low humidity values and gusty winds in place.

Aside from the fire concerns, look for lots of sunshine.

New Year’s Eve will be pleasant compared to past years with midnight temps ranging from the upper 20s to the north versus the 40s to the south.

Most of us will stay dry but a few flurries are possible northwest.

A quick line of storms will sweep across the state early Monday bringing some beneficial rain.

Warm and windy conditions will follow for the afternoon.

Enjoy it, cooler air moves in for Tuesday and arctic air blasts in next Wednesday.

The snow forecast keeps changing so stay tuned for updates.

Right now, models show light snow next Thursday with frigid highs in the 20s!