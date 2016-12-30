× GRAPHIC: Oklahoma City man accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

Warning: The post below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.

A woman told police she allowed Evan Peterson to live with her during the summer of 2014 after he was kicked out of his mother’s house.

She said she later kicked him out of the house because she believed he was stealing money from her.

Last month, she told police that her daughter revealed to her that Peterson sexually abused her during the time he was staying at the house.

The girl, who was six at the time of the alleged assault, reportedly told her mother that Peterson sexually assaulted her approximately four times during his stay.

According to the police report, the girl told her mother that Peterson made her watch a pornographic movie and then mimic the behaviors from the movie.

On Thursday, Peterson was arrested for sexual abuse of a child, indecent/lewd acts with a child under 16, rape in the first degree by instrumentation, and exhibition of obscene material.

He remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.