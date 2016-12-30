“I accept my consequences,” Mother admits to murdering two children in letter to judge

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana woman has admitted to killing her children in a letter to a judge.

According to WNDU, Amber Pasztor was charged with murder after telling police she killed 6-year-old Rene Pasztor and 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children on Sept. 26 after they were believed to have been abducted by Pasztor from a home in Fort Wayne.

According to court documents, Pasztor flagged down an officer directly behind the police department several hours later.

Pasztor told the officer her children were dead and in the backseat of her car.

The officer located the two children in the car and called for assistance.

An officer asked Pasztor what happened, and she said she “smothered them,” according to court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Pasztor detailed kicking in the door of her father’s home and taking both children from the home earlier in the day.

Pasztor then traveled to Elkhart with both children, making several stops including a restaurant and a park.

She said, at some point, she covered both of their faces and noses with her hands until they died.

In an exclusive interview with WANE, Pasztor said she was spurred to kill her children when she heard the Amber Alert on the radio.

“That’s when I went straight to Elkhart and that’s when I killed my kids,” Pasztor told WANE. “Because I knew the police was gonna get us. And with me behind bars, and my kids out here with all my problems; no. Sorry. No. I’m not that selfish. I’m not a coward.”

Pasztor claims she gave her children a “choice.”

“I gave them a choice,” she said. “That they can live traumatized like their mom, or they can go to heaven with God and be better off.”

Pasztor said that she felt someone was going to harm her children, so she believed the only solution was to kill them.

“They were in good hands but I don’t think they were safe,” Pasztor said. “My kids are in a better place … they’re in heaven now. They don’t have no worries no more.”

On Thursday, Pasztor sent a letter to the judge, saying she wanted to plead guilty to their murders.

“I want to plead guilty to the two counts of murder. I am competent and I refuse to see another psych doctor. I accept life with no parole. Readdy [sic] to get this over with. I made a lot of bad decisions in my life but this one really did it. I am guilty and I accept my consequences,” she wrote.

Despite saying she doesn’t want to go through another mental health evaluation, Pasztor is set to be evaluated on Jan. 16.