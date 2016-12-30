“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Student’s future in danger after she’s mistakenly declared dead

CHICAGO, Ill. – Ashley Walker’s goal is to be the first black woman to ever become an astrochemist with a Ph.D.

Right now, she attends Chicago State University and is majoring in astrochemistry.

She is expected to graduate in 2018, but says it will be bittersweet since her father will not be there to celebrate with her.

Walker’s father, Kenneth Lovell, died of lung cancer in August. While dealing with the loss of her father, Walker said strange things started happening.

First, she was denied for internet serve and then she was told there was an issue with her financial aid due to her Social Security number.

According to WLS, Walker went to the Social Security office, where she learned that she was legally dead.

“Where’s my death certificate if I’m supposed to be dead? Where’s my death certificate? Nobody has one,” she said.

Walker learned that she was listed as an informant on her father’s death certificate, but a paperwork error caused credit agencies to think she is dead.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. I don’t want anyone to go through this,” she said.

She has already qualified for a fellowship at Harvard University, but will need to continue her research with financial aid in order to do that.

Now, she is hoping the school will be able to help her get the financial assistance she needs in order to reach her goals.