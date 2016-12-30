× Large grass fire in Pottawatomie County causing evacuations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are battling a large grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City Friday night.

It’s near S.E. 119th Street between Pottawatomie Road and Fish Market Road.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Norman Fire Department and McCloud Fire Department are all working to contain it.

Homes that are a 1/2 mile east of Pott. Road and S.E. 119th Street should evacuate now.

So far, 100 acres have been burned.

This is a developing story.