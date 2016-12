Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley addressed the media in New Orleans on Friday, as the Sooners get closer to their Sugar Bowl matchup with Auburn on January 2 at the Superdome.

Riley said OU changed their bowl preparation from last year's Orange Bowl loss to Clemson.

He also said he believes Auburn will be a test for the Sooners and quarterback Baker Mayfield, but believes OU will rise to the occasion.