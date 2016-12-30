× Man arrested for allegedly shooting two people, holding three others against their will

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is behind bars for an array of charges after allegedly shooting two people and holding several others against their will.

On Dec. 26, officers were called to a home in the 7000 block of N.W. 90th St. after learning about a shooting.

A witness told police that two people were shot and one of the victims was dead inside the house.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 32-year-old Joseph Jackson inside the home.

Witnesses told police that the victims got into an altercation with Dawfea Barnes, who allegedly shot both of the victims with a gun.

According to the affidavit, Jackson died from his injuries and Barnes forced the female witnesses in the home to take care of the other victim.

Several hours later, the surviving victim was able to escape from the home and call 911. However, investigators say he couldn’t remember where the home was located so they couldn’t respond to the incident.

During that time, witnesses say they were forced to clean the home around Jackson’s body in hopes of getting rid of the evidence.

They were finally able to escape when Barnes fell asleep, the affidavit claims.

An arrest warrant was issued for Barnes, and he was taken into custody on Friday on charges of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of kidnapping.