Man who walked away from correctional facility now listed as Top 15 Fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility earlier this month has now been placed on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Top 15 Most Wanted list.

On Dec. 24, officials say 45-year-old James King was not accounted for during an inmate count at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City.

Investigators determined that King walked away from the facility.

King has been added to the department’s Top 15 Fugitive list because of his history of violent tendencies and for violating a victim’s protective order in March.

King was serving time for possession of a controlled substance, but officials say he had previously served time for robbery and maiming.

King is described as standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 230 pounds.