Mother dies, two daughters injured after falling 25-feet from ski lift

GRANBY, Colo. - A mother is dead and her two daughters were injured after falling off a ski lift on Thursday morning.

According to KDVR, the family was visiting Colorado from San Antonio, Texas and was spending the day skiing at Ski Granby Ranch.

Investigators say at some point, the mother and her young daughters fell out of the ski lift and dropped 25 feet to the ground.

The fall killed the 40-year-old mother, and the two girls were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the 12-year-old girl was treated and released from a hospital, but her 9-year-old sister had to be airlifted to a hospital in Aurora.

Police say they are still investigating what caused the family to fall, and the lift will be closed until it is deemed safe for the public.