Fire officials: Downed power line started grass fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire officials say a downed power line started a grass fire.

Friday afternoon, firefighters worked to extinguish a grass fire near S.E. 59th and S. Hiwassee Rd.

The grass fire covered approximately five acres of land, officials said.

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to homes in the area.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.